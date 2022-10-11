Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Mid-Level Data Engineer SSAS, PowerBI/Qliksense experience.

Experience Required:

Hands on experience in Data Modelling, SSIS, SSAS, PowerBI/Qliksense experience.

The power platform experience (power app, power automate) is optional but will definitely help if someone has the skills.

The candidates will be required to complete an IKM assessments as part of the recruitment process.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

PowerBi

SSAS

Data Modelling

Power Automate

Power App

