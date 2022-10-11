The Role: Our client is recruiting an IT Specialist, Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract)
Job purpose:
End to end development of all ROAD inhouse applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment, this may include:
BRS Review, Impact Assessment completion.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Bsc / BCOMM Degree OR 3 year Diploma
- Computer Literacy Level : Advanced
Preferred Qualification:
- Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications
- Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement
- Understanding of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture
- MS SQL ?? Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 5 years?? experience in Software Development
- Experience in a logistics/distribution company
- Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology
- Experience in building fast, lean, high performance services
- Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous
- Adhering to agreed deadlines
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design solutions and write high quality codes that ;
- Adheres toRoad coding standards and passes Code Review
- Adheres to company Global Security and Compliance standards
- Is fast, lean, easily understood by other developers, and runs efficiently.
- Is designed with future-proofing in mind and is reusable and easily configurable without repeat buildsand deployments
- Is designed with data security in mind
- Fulfils all requirements in the BRS and Technical specification documents
- Create Technical specifications to required standards for projects and change requests off BRS when required
- Peer review Technical specification documents and solution designs
- Assist testers by providing guidance in setting up test cases that cover all changes made
- Ensuring documentation is kept up to date and accurately documents all system changes
- Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Development process and methodologies
- Requirements gathering outside of BRS details
- Engaging with Business, Operations and Customers to assist with development and solution requirements
- Technical Specification writing and review
- Code reviews
- Ticket investigation of third line tickets escalated for developer assistance
- Assistance with Production issues both within and outside of normal business hours when required
Personality and Attributes:
- Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative
- Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critical