IT Specialist – Software developer

Job purpose:

End to end development of all ROAD inhouse applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment, this may include:

BRS Review, Impact Assessment completion.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Bsc / BCOMM Degree OR 3 year Diploma

Computer Literacy Level : Advanced

Preferred Qualification:

Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications

Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement

Understanding of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture

MS SQL ?? Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years?? experience in Software Development

Experience in a logistics/distribution company

Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology

Experience in building fast, lean, high performance services

Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous

Adhering to agreed deadlines

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Design solutions and write high quality codes that ;

Adheres toRoad coding standards and passes Code Review

Adheres to company Global Security and Compliance standards

Is fast, lean, easily understood by other developers, and runs efficiently.

Is designed with future-proofing in mind and is reusable and easily configurable without repeat buildsand deployments

Is designed with data security in mind

Fulfils all requirements in the BRS and Technical specification documents

Create Technical specifications to required standards for projects and change requests off BRS when required

Peer review Technical specification documents and solution designs

Assist testers by providing guidance in setting up test cases that cover all changes made

Ensuring documentation is kept up to date and accurately documents all system changes

Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Development process and methodologies

Requirements gathering outside of BRS details

Engaging with Business, Operations and Customers to assist with development and solution requirements

Technical Specification writing and review

Code reviews

Ticket investigation of third line tickets escalated for developer assistance

Assistance with Production issues both within and outside of normal business hours when required

Personality and Attributes:

Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative

Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critical

