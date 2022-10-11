IT Specialist – Software developer

The Role: Our client is recruiting an IT Specialist, Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract)

Job purpose:

End to end development of all ROAD inhouse applications as part of the SDLC process prior to deployment to Production Environment, this may include:
BRS Review, Impact Assessment completion.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric
  • Bsc / BCOMM Degree OR 3 year Diploma
  • Computer Literacy Level : Advanced

Preferred Qualification:

  • Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications
  • Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement
  • Understanding of Web services (SOAP and API); Service Oriented Architecture
  • MS SQL ?? Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years?? experience in Software Development
  • Experience in a logistics/distribution company
  • Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology
  • Experience in building fast, lean, high performance services
  • Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous
  • Adhering to agreed deadlines

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design solutions and write high quality codes that ;
  • Adheres toRoad coding standards and passes Code Review
  • Adheres to company Global Security and Compliance standards
  • Is fast, lean, easily understood by other developers, and runs efficiently.
  • Is designed with future-proofing in mind and is reusable and easily configurable without repeat buildsand deployments
  • Is designed with data security in mind
  • Fulfils all requirements in the BRS and Technical specification documents
  • Create Technical specifications to required standards for projects and change requests off BRS when required
  • Peer review Technical specification documents and solution designs
  • Assist testers by providing guidance in setting up test cases that cover all changes made
  • Ensuring documentation is kept up to date and accurately documents all system changes
  • Contributes to the continuous improvement of the Development process and methodologies
  • Requirements gathering outside of BRS details
  • Engaging with Business, Operations and Customers to assist with development and solution requirements
  • Technical Specification writing and review
  • Code reviews
  • Ticket investigation of third line tickets escalated for developer assistance
  • Assistance with Production issues both within and outside of normal business hours when required

Personality and Attributes:

  • Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative
  • Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critical

