Junior Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 11, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Junior Developer.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science.
  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in IT related field
  • Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
  • Basic programming experience.
  • Knowledge of databases and operating systems.
  • Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.
  • Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control
  • Experience in Linux (advantageous)
  • Valid code B driver’s license and own transport
  • Passed credit and criminal checks
  • South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Desired Behavioral indicators:

  • The ability to interact and collaborate with a dynamic and ambitious team.
  • Good verbal and written communication.
  • Team player with a positive attitude; being proactive.
  • Strong problem-solving skills, with critical and analytical thinking.
  • The ability to work under supervision and learn from others incl. mentors
  • The ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet deadlines.
  • Must have a good understanding of user interfaces and modern web design standards.
  • Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies.
  • The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
  • The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues.
  • Commercial and business awareness.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.
  • Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
  • Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.
  • Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.
  • Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.
  • Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.
  • Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
  • Responding to requests from the development team.
  • Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

