Mid Java Developer (Remote) at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Mid Java Developer (Remote) at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client has a position available in their organization based in Port Elizabeth, for a Mid Java Developer (Remote).

Requirements:

3 years plus years of experience.

Grade 12

IT Qualification preferred.

Java 1.8

SQL

Angular / JavaScript

Java EE 5

Springboot

WebSphere portal and application server v8.5.5

Git/ Jenkins

Health background an advantage

AWS Advantage

Desired competencies:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Systematic thinking

Planning and organizing skills

Excellent time management

Detail orientated

A sense of responsibility / ownership

Keen to learn and adapt to changes

Team player

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

