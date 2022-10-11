Network Engineer

Design and implement network configurations, troubleshoot performance issues, carry out network monitoring and configure security systems such as firewalls.
Minimum Requirements:
- CCNA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)
-
MCSE Certified
-
FortiGate Firewall management and implementation
- Minimum of 3 years CISCO network experience
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
- Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
- Layout design and implementation of new solutions
- Disaster recovery operations and record backups
- Monitor overall network performance
- Configuration of routing and switching equipment
- Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
- Firewall configuration and support
- Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration
Desired Skills:
- Network Support
- FortiGate
- Routing protocols
- Cisco Routers
- Network Configuration
- Cisco Wireless
- IT Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
International technology company renowned for continuous delivery of industry leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Funeral Plan
- Vehicle Allowance
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone
- Laptop