Network Engineer – Gauteng Woodmead

Oct 11, 2022

Design and implement network configurations, troubleshoot performance issues, carry out network monitoring and configure security systems such as firewalls.

Minimum Requirements:

  • CCNA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)

  • MCSE Certified

  • FortiGate Firewall management and implementation

  • Minimum of 3 years CISCO network experience

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
  • Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
  • Layout design and implementation of new solutions
  • Disaster recovery operations and record backups
  • Monitor overall network performance
  • Configuration of routing and switching equipment
  • Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
  • Firewall configuration and support
  • Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration

Desired Skills:

  • Network Support
  • FortiGate
  • Routing protocols
  • Cisco Routers
  • Network Configuration
  • Cisco Wireless
  • IT Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for continuous delivery of industry leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Funeral Plan
  • Vehicle Allowance
  • Fuel Allowance
  • Mobile Phone
  • Laptop

