Network Engineer – Gauteng Woodmead

Design and implement network configurations, troubleshoot performance issues, carry out network monitoring and configure security systems such as firewalls.

Minimum Requirements:

CCNA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)

MCSE Certified

FortiGate Firewall management and implementation

Minimum of 3 years CISCO network experience

Responsibilities:

Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.

Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems

Layout design and implementation of new solutions

Disaster recovery operations and record backups

Monitor overall network performance

Configuration of routing and switching equipment

Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points

Firewall configuration and support

Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration

Desired Skills:

Network Support

FortiGate

Routing protocols

Cisco Routers

Network Configuration

Cisco Wireless

IT Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for continuous delivery of industry leading IT Managed Services, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing, and Security solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Plan

Vehicle Allowance

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

Laptop

