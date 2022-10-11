Platform Integration Developer (C#) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP, codify and document application and software integration solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable for the fulfilment of business stated requirements as the next Platform Integration Developer (C#) sought by a renowned Financial Services Group. Joining its Joburg team, you will lead Business Technology in the Business Unit/Functional Area with the purpose of supporting and enabling the realisation of business strategies and objectives. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Science/Information Systems or related field with extensive demonstrable experience within Global Markets and/or Investment Banking delivering tangible results in a digital environment. Your technical proficiency must include C#, SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Java, ASP.Net, Webservices, Messaging, TIBCO / Informatica Integration, Control-M or similar, Windows & Linux.

DUTIES:

Macro Environment –

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work.

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business.

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability.

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned).

Business Alignment –

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with Architecture minimum standards.

Solution Design and Build –

Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s).

Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework.

Coordinate and apply various coding efforts.

Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts.

Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts.

Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget.

Test –

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability.

Interface with platform Test Analysts to facilitate Functional and Regression Testing.

Service Handover –

Provide implementation and second tier support as required.

Translate functional specifications into technical designs for implementation and deployment.

Develop and produce related documentation that is both complete and concise on solutions implemented.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Extensive demonstrable experience within Global Markets and/or Investment Banking delivering tangible results in a digital environment.

Engage and persuade multiple and complex stakeholders.

In depth understanding and application of:

SQL

SSIS, SSRS

Java, ASP.Net, C#

Webservices, Messaging

TIBCO / Informatica Integration

Working understanding of an Agile environments/methodologies

Control-M or similar scheduling systems Some basic understanding in: Operating systems (Windows, Linux).



ATTRIBUTES:

Analysis and Attention to Detail – Ability to be systematic and rule orientated in gathering, reviewing and evaluating data from a variety of perspectives; includes the ability to work with precision and highlight inconsistencies and inaccuracies in detailed information.

Big Picture Thinking – Ability to integrate information from a variety of sources, discern complex underlying relationships and predict patterns for future growth.

Drive and Results Orientation – Self-starter and originator who maintains high levels of activity and produces a consistently high-quality output within agreed deadlines. Prompt and proactive in driving for results and sets demanding goals for self and others.

Problem Solving – Cuts to the core of issues and applies effective analysis, logic and creativity to identify and implement solutions

Customer Service Orientation – Anticipates, recognises and meets the needs of internal and external clients or customers (however these are defined in the role), taking responsibility for maintaining the highest service standards and developing and sustaining productive client relationships

Building Relationships – Capacity to put people at ease and build sound relationships based on mutual trust and openness.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

