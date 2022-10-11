Power BI Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 11, 2022

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent

Advantageous

  • PowerBI certified

Must have:

  • A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
  • Essbase experience would be advantageous
  • Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
  • Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
  • Working knowledge on Python and/or R

Competencies:

  • Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
  • Client Orientation
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Managing Work/Time management
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Proven ability to accurately estimate work
  • Pays attention to details

