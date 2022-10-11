React.js Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Job Description

We are looking for a great JavaScript developer who is proficient with [URL Removed] Your primary focus will be on developing user interface components and implementing them following well-known [URL Removed] workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux). You will ensure that these components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is important.

React.js, a comprehensive JavaScript library for building user interfaces, has changed the way we think about front-end development. [URL Removed] has grasped the interest of the open source community and it is here to stay. However, the nuances and idiosyncrasies of [URL Removed] require extra caution when distinguishing between good JavaScript developers and true experienced [URL Removed] developers.

Responsibilities

• Developing new user-facing features using [URL Removed] Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

• Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code

• Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Skills

• Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

• Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles

• Experience with popular [URL Removed] workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)

• Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

• Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., [URL Removed] Familiarity with RESTful APIs

• Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

• Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

• Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

• A knack for benchmarking and optimization

• Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools

