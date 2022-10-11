Real Time Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Oct 11, 2022

My client within the telecommunications industry is seeking a Real Time Analyst with 1 year experience.
Duties:

  • Prepare daily and weekly Operations reports on Metrics such as Call Volumes, AHT, Occupancy etc. and other operational metrics
  • Analyse reports and check for any deviance, errors etc.

Requirements:

  • Graduate/Undergrade
  • 1 Year experience in the position of Real Time Analyst
  • 6 Months + experience in MS Excel/Access skills
  • Good Analytical capability

Desired Skills:

  • Real Time Analyst
  • RTA
  • Reporting
  • Call Centre
  • BPO

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.