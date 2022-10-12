BI Analyst
Azure SQL/BI Developer (Outstanding Company!)
Are you looking to work in a data heavy environment?
Do you enjoy solving problems and finding solutions?
Are you driven by quality work?
Do you want to be invested in? and want to build a career path?
This is an outstanding role to work with an exciting global company They have an outstanding brand and an elite reputation in the marketplace.
As they grow, they are looking for a:
Azure SQL developer to join our team! We are looking for an Azure SQL developer that demonstrates a thorough understanding of the T-SQL development and performance tuning.
You will be joining an organisation that sees Business Intelligence as key to success. There is a lot of appetite to turn data into actionable insight.
In return you will you gain experience of working with a variety of data sources, cloud technologies and working with data in near real-time.
The SQL/BI Developer MUST HAVE understanding of
Azure
Data warehousing
Dimensional modelling
A day in the life of our Azure SQL Database Developer demands high levels of energy. They need consistency even though the days are never alike; and creativity to tackle daily adventures. Listing all of the contributions for this role would be lengthy but our ideal candidate would be responsible for:
- Understanding business requirements and the underlying data and ETLs
- Supporting existing on premise environment as well as Azure Cloud environment
- To support existing Power BI reports and Dashboards
- Working with near-shore teams
- Providing a first-class reporting and data service to stakeholders
- To listen and understand user requirements
- To communicate well with team members and end users
Our ideal candidate must demonstrate expert level of experience of:
- Working with SQL Server and using T-SQL
- Creating and working with dimensional models using Kimball
- Performance tuning and troubleshooting
They must also have a B degree in either Computer Science, Information Systems or Business Analytics and demonstrate workable knowledge of:
- Working with SQL Server Integration
- Creating SSAS Tabular model
- Working with Azure Data Lake
- Creating Azure data factory and pipelines
- Using Azure cloud technologies includes SQL Azure, DevOps, Pipeline
- Using Azure Power App technologies
- Creating Power BI and Data Flows
Working with Agile software development and scrum methodology
Desired Skills:
- AZURE
- DATA WAREHOUSING
- DIMENSIONAL MODELLING
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree