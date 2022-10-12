BI Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Azure SQL/BI Developer (Outstanding Company!)

Are you looking to work in a data heavy environment?

Do you enjoy solving problems and finding solutions?

Are you driven by quality work?

Do you want to be invested in? and want to build a career path?

This is an outstanding role to work with an exciting global company They have an outstanding brand and an elite reputation in the marketplace.

As they grow, they are looking for a:

Azure SQL developer to join our team! We are looking for an Azure SQL developer that demonstrates a thorough understanding of the T-SQL development and performance tuning.

You will be joining an organisation that sees Business Intelligence as key to success. There is a lot of appetite to turn data into actionable insight.

In return you will you gain experience of working with a variety of data sources, cloud technologies and working with data in near real-time.

The SQL/BI Developer MUST HAVE understanding of

Azure

Data warehousing

Dimensional modelling

A day in the life of our Azure SQL Database Developer demands high levels of energy. They need consistency even though the days are never alike; and creativity to tackle daily adventures. Listing all of the contributions for this role would be lengthy but our ideal candidate would be responsible for:

Understanding business requirements and the underlying data and ETLs

Supporting existing on premise environment as well as Azure Cloud environment

To support existing Power BI reports and Dashboards

Working with near-shore teams

Providing a first-class reporting and data service to stakeholders

To listen and understand user requirements

To communicate well with team members and end users

Our ideal candidate must demonstrate expert level of experience of:

Working with SQL Server and using T-SQL

Creating and working with dimensional models using Kimball

Performance tuning and troubleshooting

They must also have a B degree in either Computer Science, Information Systems or Business Analytics and demonstrate workable knowledge of:

Working with SQL Server Integration

Creating SSAS Tabular model

Working with Azure Data Lake

Creating Azure data factory and pipelines

Using Azure cloud technologies includes SQL Azure, DevOps, Pipeline

Using Azure Power App technologies

Creating Power BI and Data Flows

Working with Agile software development and scrum methodology

Desired Skills:

AZURE

DATA WAREHOUSING

DIMENSIONAL MODELLING

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

