BOT Software Developer Conversational AI – Semi Remote – R750 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

You will be responsible for backend and REST API development and the execution of steps within the development life cycle

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.

C#, Python is advantageous

IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT

Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]

DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous

Experience with Bot Development advantageous

Desired Skills:

C#

Python

Node.JS

Javascript

