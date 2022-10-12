Business Analyst at QES

Oct 12, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a independent contract basis

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training documents that the business can use.
  • Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
  • Maintaining process and data models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
  • Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short term insurance sector

Key Outputs

  • Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
  • Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business
  • Participate in the solution design process
  • Prepare the requirements specifications
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing
  • Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration
  • Performing business analysis and process improvement
  • Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
  • Assist (when necessary) with systems testing
  • Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant business qualification including some financial studies
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognised training institution
  • Experience in financial analysis would be preferred
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
  • Experience in technical writing
  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
  • Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage

SKILLS

  • Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN
  • Business writing skills
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar
  • UML would be a recommendation
  • Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.

KNOWLEDGE

  • Financial management
  • Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry
  • Business Change Life Cycle
  • System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

COMPETENCIES

  • Working with people
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Planning and organizing
  • Negotiating and influencing
  • Facilitation
  • Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

