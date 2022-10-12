Oracle Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
- Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
- Ability to define specifications on projects.
- Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions.
- Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
- Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
- Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.
- Knowledge and understanding of the client’s retail world.
- At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience.
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker.
- Ability to play a positive role in the team.
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work.
- Positive and Proactive attitude.
- Self-managed, and self-motivated.
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Committed to excellent customer service.
- Structured and strong self-management capabilities.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- ADF
- oracle adf