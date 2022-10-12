Oracle Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 12, 2022

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
  • Ability to define specifications on projects.
  • Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions.
  • Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
  • Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
  • Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.
  • Knowledge and understanding of the client’s retail world.
  • At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience.
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker.
  • Ability to play a positive role in the team.
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work.
  • Positive and Proactive attitude.
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Committed to excellent customer service.
  • Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • ADF
