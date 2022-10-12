SAP ABAP Consultant

SAP ABAP Support Consultant – Permanent position. We are looking for a SAP ABAP specialist for our Global SAP support centre based out of Cape Town.

Our Client is the world market leader in providing Certified SAP add-on solutions for medical device companies. Our product is the leading global tool for managing medical equipment. The consultant will work closely with our current and new customers to provide world-class service and support for all Clients products. The consultant will be a key member of the SAP Support Team.

Our customer systems include SAP ECC, SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Fiori. Within our global support centre team, you will be responsible to assist in the optimization of our clients processes as well as the implementation of new functionality for our global customers. Your core role will be supporting clients within SAP through delivery of expert consulting services and solutions. You will require strong consulting skills, business knowledge, and SAP solution expertise to effectively integrate clients technology into customer environments.

Role Responsibilities:

Provide technical support for all client’s products

Liaise with experienced Support Consultants and SAP functional teams to ensure support incidents are resolved effectively and in a timely manner

Assist with updating support processes and documentation

Support the delivery of local management information that feeds into the department’s continuous improvement programme

Desired Skills:

ABAP Certification

ABAP

Support

Fluent in English

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position