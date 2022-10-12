Senior Analyst

Oct 12, 2022

Our client is currently looking for a Senior Analyst to join their Mergers and Acquisitions division.

Requirements:

  • Honours Degree in Economics or Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree or Masters in Economics or LLM will be given preference.
  • 6-8 years’ experience in a legal environment or experience in economic analysis,
  • 2 years’ experience in a management or supervisory position.
  • Prior exposure to competition law/ economics is required.
  • Strategic thinker with strong analytical, communication and interpersonal skills with an ability to exercise sound judgment.

Competencies Required:

  • Demonstrable understanding of competition law/economics and merger control
  • Management/supervisory experience
  • Excellent written, verbal, communication, and negotiation skills
  • Strategic thinker with strong analytical skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • To investigate merger cases notified in terms of Chapter 3 of the Competition Act, and accompanying Rules and to make recommendations to decision makers,
  • To conduct research and provide advice to decision makers on the impact of mergers in the economy,
  • To monitor merger conditions,
  • To lead, supervise and provide guidance to a small team of merger analysts,
  • To assist the Divisional Manager with the strategic planning, staff management, and development as well as general administration of the Mergers and Acquisitions Division.

Salary:

  • R1 million per annum

Desired Skills:

  • merges and aquisitions
  • Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

