Senior Application Technical Specialist (Business Intelligence)

To drive as well as lead the support, maintenance and enhancement of all Business Solutions and Technology applications to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Drive or lead the monitoring of the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal long-term performance.
- Take responsibility for ensuring system availability, configuration, upgrades and general support for all BSTD applications.
- Take responsibility for driving enhancements of all BSTD applications through the installation of new features and configuring of solution architecture throughout the application lifecycle to ensure delivery of new functionality.
- Provide guidance and technical input to resolving high complexity issues across all BSTD applications.
- Lead engagements with cross-functional stakeholders and take responsibility for managing the relationship.
- Keep abreast of industry best practices and technologies, and lead implementation thereof to optimise effective and efficient business applications.
- Impart knowledge of the technical environment to the system development team.
- Proactively identify and drive initiatives to ensure compliance and adherence to security and application standards across all BSTD applications
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology OR equivalent; and
- – six to eight years of experience supporting, maintaining, and enhancing the Business Intelligence and Collaborations environments.
- 5 years’ + experience solutioning, designing and implementing complete BI solutions at an enterprise level
- 5 years’ + working experience with Oracle WebLogic, Enterprise Manager,
- Experience across BI Platforms such as Microsoft Power BI Reporting Server and Services, Informatica, Oracle Data Integrator, OBIEE, Teradata, AWS, Azure etc.
- Experience Databases such as MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, IBM Db2, NoSQL etc.
- Proficient in Operating Systems such as Linux(Redhat etc), AIX and Windows Server. Solid experience in installation, configuration, and Patching of enterprise BI solutions.
Experience in:
- SAS (SAS in full) Configuration manager
- SAS management console
- PowerBI Administration
- Informatica Administrator/Management console
- Teradata Intel iCloud
- Microsoft Azure / Amazon Web Services (AWS) Administrator
BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
Additional requirements includes:
- Effective communication
- Judgement and decision making
- Client and stakeholder focus
- Drive for results
- Planning and organising
- Problem solving and analysis
- Conceptual thinking
- Building and managing relationships
- planning and organising;
Desired Skills:
- • Effective communication
- • Problem-solving
- • Planning and organising