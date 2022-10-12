Senior Frontend Java Developer with Angular – Remote – R750 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An awesome opportunity for Senior Frontend Java Developer with Angular to join a software company that provides a wide range of highly specialised and scarce IT resources. Their unique position in the industry allows them to offer a more succinct and effective resourcing provision to their clients and they are firm believers in customer chemistry

You will be required to assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements. You will also be required to follow the company’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production

If you want to be part of this business that connects people dynamically and help in shaping the ever-changing South African Information Technology landscape, APPLY NOW

Required Technical skills:

Minimum 5+ years development experience

Java 8+

Angular 2+

Spring Framework 4.0+

REST (REpresentative State Transfer)

Git

Methodologies required:

Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

Spring Boot 1+

Axon Framework

MSSQL

CSS

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. OpenShift, Rancher)

DDD (Domain-Driven Design)

CQRS (Command-Query Responsibility Segregation)

Reference Number for this position is GZ53799 which is a 12-month remote contract position offering up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

