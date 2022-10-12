Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Oct 12, 2022

A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER
CENTURION

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through SDLC

What you will need?

  • 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
  • 5 – 8 years Java Development experience essential

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • java developer

