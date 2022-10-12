Senior Java Developer (Kafka Streaming) LWR1702 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java Developer (Kafka Streaming)to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Full Stack cloud developer with strong Frontend / DevOps background responsible for the data integration based on data streaming within Plant maintenance

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role-specific knowledge:

Software Development

At least 6 – 8 years of knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end – JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Streaming

Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Public Cloud

Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction with BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture/software developer certification advantageous)

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

