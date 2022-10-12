Looking for a highly talented Senior Project Manager to join and run a projects team
You will:
- Manage a team of project managers successfully.
- Maintain key relationships with the relevant business areas.
- Ensure project alignment to business requirements.
- Manage activities within the overall team.
- Capacity management; delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members.
- Act as a Project Manager and Scrum Master for specific projects.
- Participate in, planning / strategy sessions.
- Understand and refine the current project management infrastructure.
- Develop project objectives and specification documents.
- Ensure resource availability and allocation, conduct software team meetings, and assist in troubleshooting technical issues.
- Coordinate communication between internal resources and stakeholders.
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.
- Report and escalate any critical issues to management.
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Manage and communicate changes effectively.
- Analyse issues and log appropriate development tickets into workflow management system.
- Assist with software testing where necessary.
You should:
- Be highly-organized and enjoy driving complex projects through to completion.
- Have customer-centricity at the forefront of all conversations and decisions.
- Be able to distil technical subjects into their fundamental concepts that can facilitate the effective exchange of ideas between business stakeholders and software development teams.
- Have strong commercial acumen for the factors that drive business success in a fast-paced Fintech environment.
- Comfortable with data deep-diving, individually and collaboratively, in order to generate product-level insights.
- Be proactive in exploring your problem space and surroundings, in support of your team’s product vision and roadmap.
- Be highly accountable when it comes to meeting deadlines and driving projects.
- Relentless positivity and resilience.
- A keen ability to build and maintain relationships.
Qualifications & Experience:
- A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).
- A minimum of 3 years applicable project management experience.
- Leadership Development courses would be advantageous
- Relevant degree, diploma or qualification would be advantageous
- An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.
- Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.
- A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.
- Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Scrum
- Waterfall
- Jira
- Trello
- DEVops
- Project plan
- Project portfolio
- Project resources
- Project Delivery
- Project Execution
About The Employer:
One of the fastest growing Insurtech brands in the South Africa. Part of a group with over 1000 employees and a presence in 5 countries, this exceptional, fast-paced environment offers unmatched career progression opportunity for bright minds that want to realise their potential in an environment that rewards initiative and proactive contribution