Oct 12, 2022

Looking for a highly talented Senior Project Manager to join and run a projects team

You will:

  • Manage a team of project managers successfully.
  • Maintain key relationships with the relevant business areas.
  • Ensure project alignment to business requirements.
  • Manage activities within the overall team.
  • Capacity management; delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members.
  • Act as a Project Manager and Scrum Master for specific projects.
  • Participate in, planning / strategy sessions.
  • Understand and refine the current project management infrastructure.
  • Develop project objectives and specification documents.
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation, conduct software team meetings, and assist in troubleshooting technical issues.
  • Coordinate communication between internal resources and stakeholders.
  • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.
  • Report and escalate any critical issues to management.
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
  • Manage and communicate changes effectively.
  • Analyse issues and log appropriate development tickets into workflow management system.
  • Assist with software testing where necessary.

You should:

  • Be highly-organized and enjoy driving complex projects through to completion.
  • Have customer-centricity at the forefront of all conversations and decisions.
  • Be able to distil technical subjects into their fundamental concepts that can facilitate the effective exchange of ideas between business stakeholders and software development teams.
  • Have strong commercial acumen for the factors that drive business success in a fast-paced Fintech environment.
  • Comfortable with data deep-diving, individually and collaboratively, in order to generate product-level insights.
  • Be proactive in exploring your problem space and surroundings, in support of your team’s product vision and roadmap.
  • Be highly accountable when it comes to meeting deadlines and driving projects.
  • Relentless positivity and resilience.
  • A keen ability to build and maintain relationships.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).
  • A minimum of 3 years applicable project management experience.
  • Leadership Development courses would be advantageous
  • Relevant degree, diploma or qualification would be advantageous
  • An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.
  • Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.
  • A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.
  • Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Waterfall
  • Jira
  • Trello
  • DEVops
  • Project plan
  • Project portfolio
  • Project resources
  • Project Delivery
  • Project Execution

About The Employer:

One of the fastest growing Insurtech brands in the South Africa. Part of a group with over 1000 employees and a presence in 5 countries, this exceptional, fast-paced environment offers unmatched career progression opportunity for bright minds that want to realise their potential in an environment that rewards initiative and proactive contribution

