Senior Software Developer (C#)

Oct 12, 2022

I bet you can code .. and I bet you know you can code.. so if you the coding and you also have the creative solutions ability I have an exciting Senior role for you.
Remote role! Permanent !

My client who is rapidly become one of South Africa’s most trusted and innovative credit providers, is looking for an Senior C# Developer

If you are interested and have the below skills, please apply!!!

Skills needed :

  • 5+ years experience
  • C# and .Net Core
  • Asp.Net
  • Docker and Kubernetes
  • Microservices
  • Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL
  • Message Queueing

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • Microservices
  • Fintech

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and pension and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.