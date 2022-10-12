Software Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail (

Experience

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail

Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

Understanding of cloud technology

Agile / Scrum Toolsets

3-5 years as a Functional Analyst

Sales force experience desirable

Knowledge and Skills

3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

Agile

atlassian

devops

software applications

functional analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position