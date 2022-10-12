Software Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 12, 2022

Qualifications

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail (

Experience
Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer ScienceExperience in Retail
Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
Understanding of cloud technology
Agile / Scrum Toolsets
3-5 years as a Functional Analyst
Sales force experience desirable
Knowledge and Skills
3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications
Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • atlassian
  • devops
  • software applications
  • functional analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.