Technical Specialist (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the enablement and delivery of innovative technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy business and IT requirements as the next Technical Specialist sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will help operationalize world class services to ensure business systems are operating cost effectively and efficiently. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12 & a relevant 3-year Degree/Diploma with 2 – 3 years work experience in a similar role including the ability to support and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting features. You must also have proficiency with MS SQL, Web Services, XML, T-SQL, TFS & Azure. You will also need a basic understanding of Retail Operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

DUTIES:

Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk –

Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties.

Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information.

Deliver new technologies in support of business strategic objectives –

Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies.

Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e., Software.

Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and Budget.

Understand and keep abreast of the IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information.

Maintain technologies to enable to operational stability –

Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable.

Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment.

Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence.

Provide thought leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice –

Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery.

Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed.

Deliver Solutions and Support and diverse technologies and platforms.

Identify and leverage off subject matter experts to support and deliver solutions across multiple technologies and platforms.

Identify and Leverage off the required SMEs to Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Grade 12 and relevant Degree/Diploma (3 years).

Experience / Skills

2 – 3 Years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT).

Ability to support and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting features.

MS SQL (Understanding of database and a database language), Web Services, XML, T-SQL & Azure skills.

Documentation skills.

Supporting a Production environment with a basic understanding of batch processes and scheduling thereof.

A basic understanding of Retail Operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

Working in an Agile environment with peers and business counterparts.

Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS).

Ability to perform Standby.

Advantageous –

Retail experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

A detail orientated acumen.

Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively.

A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Able to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Takes action to reconcile discrepancies.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

Strong verbal, collaborating & communication skills.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

COMMENTS:

