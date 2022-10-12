Test Analyst for SAP Master Data at Fempower Personnel

Oct 12, 2022

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
  • 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
  • ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
  • Retail experience required
  • Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
  • Experience with SAP Master Data
  • Experience with SAP S4 HANA

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Review test requirements and create relevant test cases to cover them.
  • Execute test cases and log defects.
  • Conduct retesting and regression testing.
  • Produce test plans and test completion reports
  • Leverage best practice and test design techniques.
  • Maintain the regression test pack.

