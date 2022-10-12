Test Analyst for SAP Master Data at Fempower Personnel

Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
- Retail experience required
- Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
- Experience with SAP Master Data
- Experience with SAP S4 HANA
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Review test requirements and create relevant test cases to cover them.
- Execute test cases and log defects.
- Conduct retesting and regression testing.
- Produce test plans and test completion reports
- Leverage best practice and test design techniques.
- Maintain the regression test pack.