Business Analyst

Our Cape Town-based client is a specialist financial services management consultancy, with experienced and driven consultants focusing on solution delivery, within the asset management Industry.

A number of opportunities have arisen for Business Analysts who, based on their understanding of project outcomes and through a structured process, will be tasked with modelling, validating and translating the client’s needs into business requirements that are then used to craft a technical and/or business solution.

The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and artefacts.

More specific responsibilities will include:

Working with the client to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes

Gathering, interpreting and documenting requirements from the business (through Business Requirements Document (BRD); Process Analysis; Feasibility and Needs Analysis; Gap Analysis and Due Diligence)

Ensuring that stakeholders are fully engaged, understanding and are in agreement with your documented requirements

Gathering critical information from meetings and producing useful outputs.

Participating in the solution design process.

Defining the test cases and acceptance criteria for unit and/or user acceptance testing.

Assisting with unit and/or user acceptance testing.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Escalating potential risks/issues.

Self-managing deliverables to completion.

Ideal candidates will hold:

Relevant tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from industry recognised training institution (e.g. FTI or GetSmarter)

Minimum experience required:

5 years’ experience gained as Business Analyst.

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Financial services industry (Asset Management and Transfer Agency) – this is non-negotiable.

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.

Business writing skills.

Desired Skills:

Process Modelling

Process Analysis

Financial Services

Financial Analysis

Asset Management

Business Process Analysis

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

