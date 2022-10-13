The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst for a remote opportunity.
Primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Bachelor??s degree in business, information technology or related field
Preferred qualification:
- Relevant B Degree or an equivalent NQF 6 qualification.
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 3+ years in business analysis, data mining or a related field.
- 3 – 5 years?? experience in Human Resources with an excellent understanding of HR and Payroll operations.
- Advanced experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; MS Visio and/or other Process Flow software is preferred, but not required
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.
- Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.
- Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.
- Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
- Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
- Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
- Lead the solution design process.
- Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
- Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
- Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
- Provide inputs into testing.
- Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
- Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.
- Engage in internal projects and initiatives where relevant.
- Coach and lead through knowledge sharing and active community involvement.
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Negotiation skills
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- An effective communicator (written and verbal) in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspect of your designs
- Ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders
- Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Analytical abilities
- Business process modeling/engineering