Business Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst for a remote opportunity.

Primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Bachelor??s degree in business, information technology or related field

Preferred qualification:

Relevant B Degree or an equivalent NQF 6 qualification.

Experience required:

Function related experience: 3+ years in business analysis, data mining or a related field.

3 – 5 years?? experience in Human Resources with an excellent understanding of HR and Payroll operations.

Advanced experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; MS Visio and/or other Process Flow software is preferred, but not required

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.

Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.

Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.

Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.

Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.

Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.

Lead the solution design process.

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.

Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.

Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.

Provide inputs into testing.

Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.

Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.

Engage in internal projects and initiatives where relevant.

Coach and lead through knowledge sharing and active community involvement.

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking

Negotiation skills

Flexibility and adaptability

Presentation and facilitation skills

An effective communicator (written and verbal) in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspect of your designs

Ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity

Ability to manage stakeholders

Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines

In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Analytical abilities

Business process modeling/engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position