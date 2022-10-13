Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 13, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Business Analyst for a remote opportunity.

Primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Bachelor??s degree in business, information technology or related field

Preferred qualification:

  • Relevant B Degree or an equivalent NQF 6 qualification.

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 3+ years in business analysis, data mining or a related field.
  • 3 – 5 years?? experience in Human Resources with an excellent understanding of HR and Payroll operations.
  • Advanced experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; MS Visio and/or other Process Flow software is preferred, but not required

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.
  • Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.
  • Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.
  • Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
  • Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
  • Lead the solution design process.
  • Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
  • Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
  • Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
  • Provide inputs into testing.
  • Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
  • Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.
  • Engage in internal projects and initiatives where relevant.
  • Coach and lead through knowledge sharing and active community involvement.

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Negotiation skills
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • An effective communicator (written and verbal) in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspect of your designs
  • Ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
  • Ability to manage stakeholders
  • Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Analytical abilities
  • Business process modeling/engineering

