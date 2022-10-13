Business Analyst – Western Cape Claremont

Our Cape Town-based client is a specialist financial services management consultancy, with experienced and driven consultants focusing on solution delivery, within the asset management Industry.
A number of opportunities have arisen for Business Analysts who, based on their understanding of project outcomes and through a structured process, will be tasked with modelling, validating and translating the client’s needs into business requirements that are then used to craft a technical and/or business solution.
The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and artefacts.
More specific responsibilities will include:
- Working with the client to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Gathering, interpreting and documenting requirements from the business (through Business Requirements Document (BRD); Process Analysis; Feasibility and Needs Analysis; Gap Analysis and Due Diligence)
- Ensuring that stakeholders are fully engaged, understanding and are in agreement with your documented requirements
- Gathering critical information from meetings and producing useful outputs.
- Participating in the solution design process.
- Defining the test cases and acceptance criteria for unit and/or user acceptance testing.
- Assisting with unit and/or user acceptance testing.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Escalating potential risks/issues.
- Self-managing deliverables to completion.
Ideal candidates will hold:
- Relevant tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from industry recognised training institution (e.g. FTI or GetSmarter)
Minimum experience required:
- 5 years’ experience gained as Business Analyst.
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Financial services industry (Asset Management and Transfer Agency) – this is non-negotiable.
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.
- Business writing skills.
Desired Skills:
- Process Modelling
- Process Analysis
- Financial Services
- Financial Analysis
- Asset Management
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years