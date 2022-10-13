Business Analyst – Western Cape Claremont

Oct 13, 2022

Our Cape Town-based client is a specialist financial services management consultancy, with experienced and driven consultants focusing on solution delivery, within the asset management Industry.

A number of opportunities have arisen for Business Analysts who, based on their understanding of project outcomes and through a structured process, will be tasked with modelling, validating and translating the client’s needs into business requirements that are then used to craft a technical and/or business solution.

The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and artefacts.

More specific responsibilities will include:

  • Working with the client to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
  • Gathering, interpreting and documenting requirements from the business (through Business Requirements Document (BRD); Process Analysis; Feasibility and Needs Analysis; Gap Analysis and Due Diligence)
  • Ensuring that stakeholders are fully engaged, understanding and are in agreement with your documented requirements
  • Gathering critical information from meetings and producing useful outputs.
  • Participating in the solution design process.
  • Defining the test cases and acceptance criteria for unit and/or user acceptance testing.
  • Assisting with unit and/or user acceptance testing.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Escalating potential risks/issues.
  • Self-managing deliverables to completion.

Ideal candidates will hold:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from industry recognised training institution (e.g. FTI or GetSmarter)

Minimum experience required:

  • 5 years’ experience gained as Business Analyst.
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Financial services industry (Asset Management and Transfer Agency) – this is non-negotiable.
  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.
  • Business writing skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Process Modelling
  • Process Analysis
  • Financial Services
  • Financial Analysis
  • Asset Management
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

