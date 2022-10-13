Corporate IT Support – Western Cape Cape Town

It’s Corporate IT Support… right! But this environment is informal yet professional.. work hard .. yet play hard too. This hybrid role in Cape Town is calling for your previous IT Support experience. Don’t miss out on joining a global employer of choice (and I’m one of hundreds that say so!!) APPLY now!
What will you be doing?
- Networking
- Creation and setup of new user accounts and services
- Incident and Service Request management
- Management of all user hardware and software
- Desktop support for OSX/Macbook,/Windows / Linux
- Networking support which includes: physical cabling, Wireless LAN and Management
- Firewall management
- Liaison with external vendors
- Provide management/maintenance of in-house services
- Proactive monitoring and maintenance of hardware
- Required Skills :
- At least Min 5- 7 years of relevant IT Support experience
- An all-rounder, STRONG in Linux technologies
- Ability to deliver information to both technical as well as non-technical personnel
- A problem-solver!
- Detect/analyse alarms to provide fault isolation and remote troubleshooting
- Analyse logs for troubleshooting issues, including malicious activity or cybersecurity threats, code and systems errors and problems
- Virtualisation – Vmware / Hyperv or similar
- Cloud – Virtualisation advantageous
- Networking skills including packet capture and analysis
- Monitoring and metrics analysis and systems implementation
- Experience with :
- Server and Networking hardware
- Mikrotik wifi equipment advantageous
- DNS/HTTPS certificates
- OSX Desktop OS / Windows Desktop OS/ Linux Desktop OS (Ubuntu)
- REALLY NICE TO HAVE : Juniper
If you have similar skills and are eager to join a global, multi-cultural and employer of choice (and not just mine – MANY OTHERS TOO! ) then please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- Linux
- Mikrotik
- Juniper
- Virtualisation
- Hybrid working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and more