Our client is looking for an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional Information Security Officer to help create and maintain an ISMS, and later a QMS.
Area/Location: Centaury City, Cape Town
Roles & Outcomes:
- Identify current and future security threats and advice organization on the mitigating measures.
- Collaborate with other teams in addressing organization cyber threats.
- Evaluate the current technical architecture for vulnerabilities and weaknesses, including potential upgrades or enhancements.
- Design and implement security strategies and roadmap.
- Develop IT security policies and procedures.
- Lead the organization on the IT security governance framework.
- Conduct information security awareness training for all employees of the organization.
- Supervise information security audits conducted by the organization or by third-party personnel.
- Report to Management on IT security.
- Compile relevant ICT reports.
- Administer and monitor new technologies, enhancements, and significant changes to the information security environment.
- Assist the information security team and the customer or organization by serving as an IT security point of contact.
- Assist in the management and configuration of physical security, disaster recovery, and data backup systems are managed and configured.
- Communicate information security objectives and new programs to divisions within the organization.
- Support other ICT functions.
- Perform any other duties as directed.
Education & Qualifications:
- B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study
- Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage
- ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager
Experience:
- Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.
- At least 2 years IT Risk or audit experience
- Sound knowledge of the ISO 27001 standards and preferably also TISAX
Technical Requirements:
- Demonstrated project management skill
- Business acumen
- Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control
- Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skill
- Good command of English both writing and speaking
- Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment
- Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards
Desired Skills:
- IT risk
- Audit
- Compliance
- Internal Auditing
- ISO
- Compliance audit
- Risk Management
- IT Security
Desired Skills:
- Information Security Officer
- ISMS
- QMS