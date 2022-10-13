.NET Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We have an open role for a .Net Developer in Sandton for a fixed term. The role is 90% remote work.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum experience of 5 years.
- Database design and development (Microsoft SQL Server).
- Experience with Web Services, WCF and Service Oriented Architecture a plus.
- Experience with concurrent development source control (Git) and continuous integration (Jenkins or Bamboo).
- Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.
Key Accountabilities:
- Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions including but not limited to ASP.NET, SQL Server, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and C#/VB.NET.
- Prepare and maintain code for various .Net applications and resolve any defects in systems.
- Prepare test based applications for various .Net applications.
- Build high-quality scalable and predictable web applications on the Microsoft technology stack and maintain internal and external facing web applications using C#.
- Create and direct software system testing procedures, documentation and programming to ensure all software is properly developed and regularly tested for quality assurance.
- Confer with other experts, including systems analysts, programmers and engineers to gather information on project feasibility, limitations, capabilities, requirements and interfaces.
- Make regular modifications to existing software for error correction, adaptation to new hardware and to improve overall function and performance.
- Evaluate new code for reliable architecture, stability, reusability, performance, automation, security and metrics.
- Supervise other team members, including programmers, engineers and technicians, to ensure quality work, reliability, overall performance and adherence to company standards.