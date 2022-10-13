.NET Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We have an open role for a .Net Developer in Sandton for a fixed term. The role is 90% remote work.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum experience of 5 years.

Database design and development (Microsoft SQL Server).

Experience with Web Services, WCF and Service Oriented Architecture a plus.

Experience with concurrent development source control (Git) and continuous integration (Jenkins or Bamboo).

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.

Key Accountabilities:

Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions including but not limited to ASP.NET, SQL Server, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and C#/VB.NET.

Prepare and maintain code for various .Net applications and resolve any defects in systems.

Prepare test based applications for various .Net applications.

Build high-quality scalable and predictable web applications on the Microsoft technology stack and maintain internal and external facing web applications using C#.

Create and direct software system testing procedures, documentation and programming to ensure all software is properly developed and regularly tested for quality assurance.

Confer with other experts, including systems analysts, programmers and engineers to gather information on project feasibility, limitations, capabilities, requirements and interfaces.

Make regular modifications to existing software for error correction, adaptation to new hardware and to improve overall function and performance.

Evaluate new code for reliable architecture, stability, reusability, performance, automation, security and metrics.

Supervise other team members, including programmers, engineers and technicians, to ensure quality work, reliability, overall performance and adherence to company standards.

