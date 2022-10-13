Senior Data Engineer at Bay Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is currently looking to appoint the Senior Data Engineer in the company based in Midrand.
This role requires a significant set of technical set of technical skills including a deep knowledge of SQL database design and multiple programming [URL Removed] also have a stellar communication skills as you will work across departments and determine what business leaders want to gain from the company’s large datasets.
Key responsibilities:
Data Engineering
- Work closely with business to help them understand the data in the environment and enable data insights to the business unit to drive change
- Create and maintain functional requirements, system specifications and blueprints in support of data architecture and detailed design specifications for current and future designs.
- Assist in identifying, designing and implementing robust process improvement activities to drive effeciency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working and being on the forefront of emerging technologies.
Reporting:
- Develop and maintain and ad hoc reports as and when requested.
Query Resolution:
- Attend to queries or inquiries within the required timelines.
- Aid internal and external clients or service providers where necessary
Innovative & Team Player
- Be able to work independently with minimal supervision.
Relationship management:
- Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data requirement and apply technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems
Time management:
- Devote th whole of your time, attention and abilities during working hours to the discharge of your duties.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
- 3+ years of data engineering experience
- Experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including use of APIs available
- 3 + years of experience with Phython, SQL and Data visualization / exploration tools, (Power BI, Tableau, SAP Business Objects)
- Knowledge of SAP Hana would be an advantageous
- Data modeling (Kimball, Inmon, DataVault)
- Sound understanding of Data modeling fundamentals and design
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Knowledge of SQL
- database design
- programming language
- technical skills
- high level of attention to detail
- Ability to work with limited supervision
- Solution Orientated
- Team player
- Quality in execution and outcomes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree