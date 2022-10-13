Senior IBM BPM Java Developer – Hybrid/ Sandon/ Home – Up to R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This an exciting opportunity for an experienced IBM BPM Developer to join a fast-paced environment working on global scale systems within one of the fastest growing financial services in South Africa. This team believes in technical innovation and looks beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically, and environmentally

You will be required to design complex specifications, code, test, debug, and enhance programs within the Continuous delivery pipelines and provide support, maintenance of systems and programs

If you are familiar with modern software engineering practices and technologies and you have a passion for building quality software, then this exciting opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Experience required:

4 to 6 years – of Java development experience

5 to 7 years – Software development experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

2 to 5 years – Proven experience in modern engineering practices i.e., DevOps, Cloud, Agile, etc.

At least 2 years of IMB BPM experience

