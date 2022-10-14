Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in allenvironments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in theevent of a failure
RESPONSIBILITIES:
CUSTOMER
Service Excellence
- Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders
- Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and externalstakeholders
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and orstakeholders
Service Excellence – Internal
- Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action
- Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production
Service Excellence – External
- Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily forbranch network
- Advanced assistance with SQL problems
INTERNAL PROCESSES
Systems Administration
- Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as managementwhere necessary
- Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,performance tuning and job scheduling
- Generate database related diagrams where necessary
- Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses tofront-end users
- Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensuredatabase integrity and security
- Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards
- Keeping databases up to date
- Ensuring databases meet user requirements
Systems enhancement
- Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems
Testing
- Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective
- Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
ORGANISATIONAL LEARING
Personal and Intellectual CapitalDevelopment
- Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- National Diploma in Information Technologyand / or BSC Degree in InformationTechnology
Experience
- Minimum 5 years in Database Administration
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or otherDatabase related Certifications
- ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service LevelAgreements)
WORKING CONDITIONS
Office bound
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- ITIL
- Testing
- SQL