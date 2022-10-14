Networking Engineer

Education and Experience
- 5 + years of working experience as a systems, networking, or infrastructure engineer in relevant fields;
- 5 + years of experience in an enterprise environment with multiple sites;
- 5 + years of experience with IPS / IDS / WAF devices;
- 5 + years of experience with cisco firewalls and switches;
- 5 + years of experience with Windows Server beneficial;
- 5 + years of experience with Linux beneficial;
- 5 + years of experience with infrastructure beneficial;
- Cisco, Linux, VMware, ISC2, Microsoft and other relevant certifications strongly desired; and
- Must possess at least one Engineer level certification in systems, security, or software development (CISSP, AWS, Microsoft, Red Hat, CompTIA, Cisco, other).
Skills and Behavioral Competencies
- Strong Familiarity with Networking Infrastructure – Switches and Firewalls
- Strong Familiarity with IPSec tunnels, BGP, NAT’s and layer 2/3 connectivity;
- Strong Familiarity with Linux – CentOS / RHEL Advantageous;
- Strong Familiarity with Windows Server Advantageous;
- Knowledge of SNMP, SMTP, DNS, AD, LAN and WAN Technologies;
- Azure and Aws Advantageous;
- Ability to Serve as A Member of a Small but Robust Technical Team;
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Linux VMware ISC2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma