Networking Engineer

Oct 14, 2022

Education and Experience

  • 5 + years of working experience as a systems, networking, or infrastructure engineer in relevant fields;
  • 5 + years of experience in an enterprise environment with multiple sites;
  • 5 + years of experience with IPS / IDS / WAF devices;
  • 5 + years of experience with cisco firewalls and switches;
  • 5 + years of experience with Windows Server beneficial;
  • 5 + years of experience with Linux beneficial;
  • 5 + years of experience with infrastructure beneficial;
  • Cisco, Linux, VMware, ISC2, Microsoft and other relevant certifications strongly desired; and
  • Must possess at least one Engineer level certification in systems, security, or software development (CISSP, AWS, Microsoft, Red Hat, CompTIA, Cisco, other).

Skills and Behavioral Competencies

  • Strong Familiarity with Networking Infrastructure – Switches and Firewalls
  • Strong Familiarity with IPSec tunnels, BGP, NAT’s and layer 2/3 connectivity;
  • Strong Familiarity with Linux – CentOS / RHEL Advantageous;
  • Strong Familiarity with Windows Server Advantageous;
  • Knowledge of SNMP, SMTP, DNS, AD, LAN and WAN Technologies;
  • Azure and Aws Advantageous;
  • Ability to Serve as A Member of a Small but Robust Technical Team;

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Linux VMware ISC2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

