Security Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

OVERSEE the response to Information System Security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches as the next Security Engineer sought by a dynamic IT Managed Service Provider. You will engage, interact & coordinate with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. You will also analyse trends, news and changes in threat and compliance environment with respect to organisational risk; advise management and develop and execute plans for compliance and mitigation of risk. The ideal candidate must have a Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science/IT or other suitable qualification with at least 5 years’ experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role. You will also require additional relevant Certifications such as Azure (AZ-500 + MS-500) and CISSP/CISM/Security+.

DUTIES:

Work closely with clients, displaying good client engagement skills and engaging at a high level of professionalism.

Interact with clients to meet more complex requirements of a solution. Problems and issues that cannot be resolved are escalated to the relevant third parties.

Assist in analysing, planning, implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and enhancing large complex systems or networks consisting of a combination that may will include several security products, demonstrates project management and administration ability.

Write reports and assist with input for proposals and project documentation. Ensure the compilation of the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Certification, both in vendor, technology and product is elevated to a specialized level and activities continue to progress towards an expert level.

Interact with clients to meet complex requirements of a solution.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain documentation.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Included in higher complex security design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to take ownership of relevant security technologies according to domain or specialization

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree, Advanced Diploma or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Network Security Certifications (Vendor Certifications).

Competence and certification in other security technologies.

Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500 + MS-500).

Industry Certifications (CISSP, CISM, Security+).

Experience/Skills –

5 Years solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role.

Engaging with clients and conducting presentations.

End to end deployment and support of above-mentioned technologies.

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles.

Demonstrates Project Management and administration ability.

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution.

Demonstrate customer engagement skills.

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge.

Good verbal communication skills.

Client focused and displayed a proactive approach to solving problems.

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members.

Good understanding of project management principles.

Proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Can communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.

Able to plan activities and projects well in advance and considers possible changing circumstances.

Maintains a positive outlook at work.

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.

Applies active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Able to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

