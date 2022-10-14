Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.5m PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

SA’s biggest Broadcast Technology House is looking for an experienced, innovative, and results-oriented Senior Data Engineer who displays qualities of leadership, teamwork, accountability, and relationship building – you will have the opportunity to work with a number of diverse technologies; be at the forefront of innovation; and help ensure the highest quality product delivery.

What You’ll Need

Degree in Computer Science or similar fields

Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment

Azure Data Engineer Certification would be advantageous

Related Technical certifications

Experience & Technical Competencies

Azure

Wherescape

SQL

Data Vault modelling

Dimensional modelling

Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks

Working knowledge of Data Ops

Understanding of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing

