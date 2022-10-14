Senior ISP Network Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established ISP requires a Senior Network Engineer to perform day to day internal networking matineannce as well as the design of customer networks
Lead the planning and building of network solutions for clients
Responsible for data network fault investigations
Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP
Minimum Requirements
Tertiary Qualification
Cisco CCNP and Mikrotik essential
5 Years experience as ISP Network Engineering with strong emphasis on network administration and maintenance
Riverbed, Meraki or Fortinet SD-WAN experience is essential
Must have a Valid Driver’s License