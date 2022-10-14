Senior ISP Network Engineer at iLaunch

Established ISP requires a Senior Network Engineer to perform day to day internal networking matineannce as well as the design of customer networks

Lead the planning and building of network solutions for clients

Responsible for data network fault investigations

Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

Cisco CCNP and Mikrotik essential

5 Years experience as ISP Network Engineering with strong emphasis on network administration and maintenance

Riverbed, Meraki or Fortinet SD-WAN experience is essential

Must have a Valid Driver’s License

Learn more/Apply for this position