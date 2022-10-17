DevOps Engineer

Oct 17, 2022

This role is fully remote

Ideal candidates look like:

  • Someone with at least 3 years’ experience within a DevOps role.
  • Decent experience with cloud infrastructure AWS, GCP, Azure.
  • Decent experience with IAC tools such as Terraform or Cloudformation
  • Worked with web servers like Apache and Nginx.
  • Familiar with Linux based operating systems.
  • The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

  • BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
  • Experience with AWS Lambda’s, AWS APIGateways, EC2, S3, Serverless.
  • Experience with configuration management tools such as Packer, Ansible or Chef.

Job Description:

  • Build and Maintain our CI/CD build server infrastructure.
  • Assist with setting up Monitoring including but is not limited to, dashboards, logs
  • Working on getting the right Alerts out to various channels.
  • Building up plans around redundancy fall back servers/regions, backups
  • Update and maintain documentation around our infrastructure and processes.
  • Automate dependency management and ensure our services are under support with recent versions of software.
  • Assist the team in being security aware.
  • Run fire drills with the team and ensure we are able to identify and resolve issues

Tech stack:

Frontend: :react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.
Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.
Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.
Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:

Taking our SSO integration to the next level
Building a single view of our customers using modern data science techniques.
Building a seamless integration for our merchants
Expanding our offering to more African countries
Expanding our payment options

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Azure
  • Linux
  • AWS
  • EC2
  • Python

