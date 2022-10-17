Intermediate SQL Developer

Our client is looking for an Intermediate SQL Developer with advanced SQL knowledge with a proven track record of delivering solutions to complex industrial problems.

Purpose of the Role

The key purpose of the role of the SQL Developer is to develop and configure functions to meet the clients’ requirements as defined in the Business Requirements Specification (BRS).

The incumbent will be a SQL developer who is able to design and develop T-SQL queries and stored procedures, and design and deploy SQL databases using agreed best practices.

Create custom reports using SSRS by extracting data from multiple sources including the ERP and databases to enhance the client’s operational productivity.

Critical to the success of this person will be proficiency in SQL; a business understanding of ERP conventions as they pertain to manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Job Description:

The SQL Developer is responsible for the generation of the technical design, development, documentation, and testing of solutions where agreed business rules are embedded in the functionality of the software.

The successful candidate will have experience implementing SQL-based ERP or MES systems in the industrial or logistics sectors or have a SQL development background in these sectors.

The successful candidate will be upskilled as part of a company designed development plan. The role will work closely with both the Design team, Client, General Manager, and other relevant team members and be required to configure to meet the clients’ requirements.

Key responsibilities include creating functions and reports, the development of SQL databases, queries, views and stored procedures – ensuring their stability, reliability and performance.

Overview of the Role

Execution and delivery of solutions by configuring the product using business process knowledge, product knowledge, SQL scripts and problem-solving skills.

ERP integration with Syspro, Sage, Exact, SAP Business One and various other ERP’s

Configuration testing and comparison to what solution was proposed.

Fully testing the solution prior to client UAT to ensure that the required standards are met and that the client’s expectations are fulfilled.

SSRS Reporting

Provide day-to-day technical support and assistance for multiple clients

Bartender integration – Designing and printing of 1D and 2D barcodes

Training and mentoring junior team members

Travel to local and international customer sites may be required

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Computer Science

Project management certification would be advantageous

Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ work experience in a related field, preferably in more than one role and organisation.

Advanced SQL knowledge with a proven track record of delivering solutions to complex industrial problems.

A person with experience in warehousing, manufacturing or logistics sectors is preferred.

Experience in varied software development methodologies, including Waterfall, AGILE, SCRUM would be beneficial.

Design and Development of databases.

Optimisation of queries, indexes, and other performance tuning methods.

Integration with Third party software using API’s and familiarity with EDI.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

T-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position