IOS Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Oct 17, 2022

This role can be fully remote

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

You will:

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:
  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solution-based
  • Flexible
  • And take pride in your work

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • 3 year computer science degree preferred (or equivalent experience)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
  • Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Swift, for both iPad and iPhone
  • Full understanding of the iOS application, ViewController, TableView and CollectionView life-cycles.
  • Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.

Desirable Skills

  • Objective C development experience
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Alamofire etc)
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework
  • Any experience with Android

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • mobile
  • native IOS

