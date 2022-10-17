IT Support Team Leader

First Line Team Lead role
Requirements:
- 7 years’ proven experience in service delivery management, of which: 2 years in creating and implementing Service Operating Processes for technical teams to improve service delivery and 3 years’ Desktop Support experience.
- Advanced Microsoft Office knowledge (highly competent in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Previous Experience in:
- ISO 2000 Standard (Advantageous)
- COBIT 5 (Advantageous)
- Several customer management tools (ITSM, Remedy, Managed Engine, Service Manager, etc) (Advantageous)
- Call centre experience (Advantageous)
- Service Desk Application (Advantageous)
Academic background:
- The latest Microsoft MCSE qualification
- ITIL V3 Foundation certified
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- service desk
- iso 2000
About The Employer:
Location: Selby, Johannesburg