IT Support Team Leader

Oct 17, 2022

First Line Team Lead role

Requirements:

  • 7 years’ proven experience in service delivery management, of which: 2 years in creating and implementing Service Operating Processes for technical teams to improve service delivery and 3 years’ Desktop Support experience.
  • Advanced Microsoft Office knowledge (highly competent in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel)
  • Previous Experience in:
  • ISO 2000 Standard (Advantageous)
  • COBIT 5 (Advantageous)
  • Several customer management tools (ITSM, Remedy, Managed Engine, Service Manager, etc) (Advantageous)
  • Call centre experience (Advantageous)
  • Service Desk Application (Advantageous)

Academic background:

  • The latest Microsoft MCSE qualification
  • ITIL V3 Foundation certified

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • service desk
  • iso 2000

About The Employer:

Location: Selby, Johannesburg

