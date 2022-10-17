Mid-Senior PHP Laravel Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a leading tech firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, looking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer who, along with a small team, will be responsible for the continued development and maintenance of both internal and client applications and websites.

This is a hybrid role, required 2 – 3 times weekly in office work, either in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Requirements:

South African ID or valid work permit

Own reliable transport and license

Relevant tertiary qualification(s) in IT/Computer Science preferred, but self-taught Devs are just as welcome to apply

Minimum of 4 years’ web development experience

Must be experienced with the following:

LAMP Stack

Laravel

Object Oriented Development/OOP

JavaScript

API’s

JSON

ECommerce (a plus!)

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

mySQL

