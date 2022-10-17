Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Position Purpose:
The Senior Business Analyst will work within the Business Analyst Team and will be responsible for analysis, documentation, and testing of requirements for the projects to which they are assigned. The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines. The Senior Business Analyst must collaborate with developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant degree and experience in Asset Administration (Traditional and Hedge funds) and Information Systems
- T-SQL knowledge would be extremely advantageous
- Able to work independently on large and complex projects delivering the Business Analysis function
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
Duties and responsibilities:
Responsibility for Risk Management:
- Responsibility for managing risk in the Business Analyst team, by reviewing processes and ensuring that adequate controls are in place to mitigate risk
- Monitoring the control environment & culture to ensure that controls are effective and efficient.
List key responsibilities:
- Provide the primary interface between the users, business, and technology teams
- Identify and document user, system, or business requirements for reports and/or applications
- Analyze and document business processes (identifying risks, process inefficiencies and suggesting opportunities for automation)
- Manage projects through to conclusion
- Display high level of communication/professionalism in leading groups and process improvement initiatives
- The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines
- Collaborate with developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.
Skills and Competencies:
- Solid knowledge of financial instruments, Trade lifecycle and an understanding the typical Asset Administration suite of reports would be an advantage
- Strong project planning skills
- Able to multi-task on several high demand projects at one time
- Excellent Communication (written & verbal) and interpersonal skills
- Project Management and Leadership Skills
- Excellent documentation skills (business & technical)
- Business Solution Oriented
- Innovator & Self-starter with high energy and drive
- Strong analytical skills
- Able to work under pressure
- Adhere to the company BA Framework & Standards.
