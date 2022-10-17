Software Developer

Oct 17, 2022

Software Developer

Requirements:

  • 5 years systems design and development experience, of which 3 Years must be:
  • Exposure to various software development languages and techniques.
  • Working on containers like [URL Removed] and Microsoft Web Servers.
  • Working on Azure DevOps or Chef for code automation
  • Worked on previous iPaas (Integration-Platform-as-a-Service) solutions and technologies.

Academic background:

  • Minimum: Applicable Degree or Diploma (i.e. B SC, ICT)
  • Azure DevOps certification (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • devops
  • systems design

About The Employer:

Location: Selby, Johannesburg

