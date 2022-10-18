Financial Systems Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

  • First point of contact support for financial users
  • Produce business requirements developments and manage a list of business request status
  • Liaising with AMS technical support in India in terms of updating configurations per business requests
  • Ad-hoc system project improvement e.g. setting-up new entities
  • Overseeing request developments and testing including User Acceptable Testing
  • Develop and maintain financial end-user training courses, materials and present workshops as required
  • Ensuring consistent mapping of new accounts, new cost centre, hierarchies across all finance systems
  • Periodically reconciliation of finance systems
  • Updating of Ramesys monthly templates and that version control are secured and controlled
  • Periodical review of job role profiles
  • Periodical review and development of system controls
  • Relationship management with key stakeholders from Operations, Corporate office, Supply Chain and Engineering departments

Desired Skills:

  • – SAP (Finance stream only) – FI
  • – Ramesys (a forecast tool)
  • SAP HFM
  • Taxpacc.
  • S4 hana

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

