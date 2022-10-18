Information Security Analyst

Oct 18, 2022

  • Support with developing and maintaining Cyber Security Road Map and interventions
  • Support with developing company-wide best practices for Technology security
  • Identify, respond, predict and analyse security breaches and threats to determine their root cause and report findings to relevant stakeholders on cyber-security threats, attacks, incidents, and other factors that indicate security risks as per SLA.
  • Work closely with other stakeholders to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions to ensure readiness for security technologies
  • In support of program design, gather client requirements and draft documentation in order to compile a draft project plan, only more complex programs need to be reviewed by the Information Security Officer

Requirements

  • 5 Years’ experience within either an Information Security position or Cybersecurity
  • 2 Years’ IT administration experience
  • 2 Years’ Ethical Hacking experience
  • In-depth knowledge of Cloud security platform (MS Intune / O365 Security, etc.)
  • In-depth knowledge of Firewalls and Malicious Code Defense including APT

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.
  • Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001

Desired Skills:

  • CISSP SANS/GIAC: GSEC GCIH GFCA GCFE

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in the Johannesburg area is looking for an Information Security Analyst to join their team.

